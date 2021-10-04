Video
Law and order stable in Rohingya camps: Kamal

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said that firearms have been coming from Myanmar to create unstable situation in the Rohingya camps of Cox's Bazar. Despite the attempt to create unrest, overall law and order situation in the camps is good.
"This is not the first time, firearms had also come earlier. Different groups of Rohingyas engaged in clashes. But, the overall situation is well. Adequate members of law enforcement agencies were deployed in the camps to control situation," he said while briefing media after a meeting held at his ministry on law and order situation during the holy Durga Puja of the Hindu community.
Regarding sudden unrest in the Rohingya camps and killing of a popular Rohingya leader, Kamal said the firearms have been coming from Myanmar to create unrest in the camps. Mohib Ullah was vocal with the demand for returning the Rohingyas to their homeland.
    "We are working to find out actual reason of the incident. During the investigation, the facts will be revealed that whether any local or international agencies are involved with the incident," he said, adding, "Hopefully, they will be brought under the legal actions."
He said, "The law and order situation is not relaxed in the camps. The camps were taken under the barbed wire fence. Some watch towers are also being built in the area to keep vigilance over the camps. The works will be concluded soon. It would strengthen the law and order in camps."
The killers of Mohib Ullah and perpetrators would be brought under legal actions soon. At the same time, who killed him and who are trying to create instability would be identified soon, he added.
Regarding a question whether it's a pre-planned killing, he said, "It's not clear yet. We cannot say anything about the matter now until the investigation is ended. But, we are suspecting lots of things. Upon completion of investigation, we will let you know detailed about the matter."
Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah was killed in his office at the Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar on September 29. Some miscreants killed him opening firearms at a close distance.
Regarding Durga Puja security, he said that a total of 31,137 mandaps of Durga Puja will be set up across the country. Adequate number of members of law enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure security and safety of the mandaps.
However, no fairs will be allowed to near the grounds of Durga Puja, he added.


