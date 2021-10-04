Video
194 people with dengue fever hospitilised in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Some 194 people were hospitalized with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 143 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 51 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
    According to the statistics, a total of 18,774 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 3. Among them, a total of 17,721 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 955.


