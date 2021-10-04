Video
Home Front Page

Munia Murder

Model Piyasha taken on 2-day remand for questioning

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

Model Faria Mahabub Piyasha was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Sunday in a case filed over the murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia after rape in her Gulshan flat.
Once a private Television anchor, Piyasha is a family friend of Anvir, Managing Director (MD) of Bashundhara Group, was known to both of them and is believed to have knowledge about the sensational incident.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order after Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector Golam Muktar Ashraf uddin; also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced her before it and sought a seven-day remand for questioning her in the case.
Earlier she was shown arrested by another court in the sensational case.  On September 6, Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against eight people including model Piyasha who is now in jail in a separate Narcotics case.
The main accused in this case is Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, who allegedly had a relationship with Munia with a promise to marry her. According to the case Piyasha, a family friend of Anvir, was known to both of them and is believed to have knowledge about the sensational incident.
The other accused in the case are Bashundhara Group's Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam, Shah Alam's wife Afroza Begum, Anvir's wife Sabrina Sayem Saifa Rahman Mim, owner of the flat Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmim Akhter. All of them are accused of abetting the crime.


