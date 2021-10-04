Pesky traffic jam chokes capital



Rickshaws occupy most part of the road at Gulistan, a busy area of the capital, causing problem for plying of other vehicles on Sunday. The non-motorised three-wheelers, plying the city streets in disproportionate numbers, are often blamed for serious traffic congestion in different areas. PHOTO: OBSERVER

For easing the situation, last year the DSCC started issuing registration plates with Quick Response (QR) Code for all non-mechanical vehicles. But rickshaw, rickshaw-van and pushcart owners are not interested to register their non-mechanical vehicles.

According to the DSCC, since the registration process of non-mechanical vehicles started in October last year, 212,000 applications have been received out of which 140,528 received number plates.

On the other hand, according to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), at the time of the division of Dhaka North and South City Corporations in 2011, there were 30,000 legal rickshaws in the DNCC area. After that the corporation has not given any registration to any new rickshaw.

Ariful Haque, Chief Revenue Officer of DSCC, told the Daily Observer, "We are working to make DSCC free of traffic jam. Therefore, all non-mechanical vehicles are being brought under registration. We are giving each applicant a number plate with a QR Code. Anyone can use our app to judge the validity of the licence of these vehicles."

"All those who have collected the application form for registration of non-mechanical vehicles will get their vehicles registered," said Ariful Haque and added, "All our registration process will be completed in the next few months. From then on, we will start the campaign to get rid of illegal rickshaws from the DSCC area."

According to a study by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the number of legal rickshaws and rickshaw vans in the capital is 79,000. And the number of illegal rickshaws is 10 lakh. Some 26 organizations are controlling this illegal rickshaw business. But no action has been taken against them.

These organizations include Dhaka Division Rickshaw and Van Owners Association, Bangladesh Rickshaw and Van Owners Federation, Mahanagar Rickshaw Owners League, Rickshaw and Van Owners-Workers League and Muktijoddha Coordinating Council.

Besides, Bangladesh Rickshaw and Van Owners Federation, National Rickshaw and Van Owners League and Bangladesh Rickshaw Owners League, Rickshaw and Workers-Owners League, Dhaka City Muktijoddha Rickshaw-Van Owners Welfare Society are also giving illegal non-mechanical vehicle registration.

"Two to five such number plates can be seen in each vehicle and Tk 200 to Tk 450 is being collected every three months against each number plate from every vehicle, and these organizations also take Tk 15,000 to Tk 20,000 for issuing licences.

DSCC Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque said, "Many organizations were illegally operating rickshaws on DSCC roads. But no one has the right to give rickshaw licences except the DSCC."

But rickshaw owners are not interested to register their vehicles with the DSCC, because through this registration process, their unregistered rickshaws will be banned from plying on the roads.

Abdul Motaleb, a rickshaw owner from Gandaria area of the Old Dhaka, said, "At present I have six rickshaws. I have taken registrations of all my rickshaws from different organizations by paying Tk 20,000 to Tk 30,000. Now the DSCC says we have to register again."

He also mentioned that his only source of income is from the rent of his rickshaws.

However, DNCC Chief Revenue Officer Md Abdul Hamid Mia told journalists, "We are not registering any new rickshaws now. We are trying to restrict the movement of rickshaws within our residential areas. Designated lane will be fixed for designated rickshaws soon."











