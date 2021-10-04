Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Row Over Clean Feed TV Channel

Legal notice served on govt to resume broadcast

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice was sent to the government to resume broadcasting foreign television channels in Bangladesh that was stopped airing since October 1.
The legal notice has been served to Md Mokbul Hossain, the Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and SM Shamsur Rahman     Shimul, convener of Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) on Sunday.
Supreme Court lawyer Khandakar Hasan Shahriar sent the notice upon the respondents requesting to continue the foreign TV channels again to provide entertainment to the people.
The notice asked the respondents to take necessary steps to resume broadcasting foreign television channels in Bangladesh within seven days, otherwise, legal action will be taken to this effect.
If the government wants to introduce 'clean feed' in foreign channels, they have to introduce it to all TV channels of the country, the notice said.
Due to the closure of foreign channels, people of the country are being deprived of the opportunity to watch the channels, even after they paid the required fee, resulting in a lack of entertainment, which is a clear violation of the constitution and human rights, the notice read.
The notice also said, "The quality of programme of TV channels in Bangladesh is not pleasing. As a result, most people in the country enjoy entertainment on foreign channels."
The people, especially the children, are unable to watch cartoons, women cannot watch cooking programmes and men are unable to watch news, sports and reality shows, the notice said.
On Friday, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told the journalists that the government did not shut any foreign TV channel as Bangladesh's sky is open.
The agents of foreign channels and operators have stopped broadcast as they failed to air advertisement-free programmes or clean feed. There's no restriction on broadcasting foreign channels that are giving 'clean feed', he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to kick off installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel on Oct 19
JS body on Home Affairs initiates to stop child marriage
Law and order stable in Rohingya camps: Kamal
194 people with dengue fever hospitilised in 24hrs
Model Piyasha taken on 2-day remand for questioning
Pesky traffic jam chokes capital
Mamata secures CM’s post with easy win in by-poll
US ‘sooner or later’ must recognise Taliban: Imran


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft