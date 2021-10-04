Legal notice served on govt to resume broadcast

A legal notice was sent to the government to resume broadcasting foreign television channels in Bangladesh that was stopped airing since October 1.

The legal notice has been served to Md Mokbul Hossain, the Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and SM Shamsur Rahman Shimul, convener of Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) on Sunday.

Supreme Court lawyer Khandakar Hasan Shahriar sent the notice upon the respondents requesting to continue the foreign TV channels again to provide entertainment to the people.

The notice asked the respondents to take necessary steps to resume broadcasting foreign television channels in Bangladesh within seven days, otherwise, legal action will be taken to this effect.

If the government wants to introduce 'clean feed' in foreign channels, they have to introduce it to all TV channels of the country, the notice said.

Due to the closure of foreign channels, people of the country are being deprived of the opportunity to watch the channels, even after they paid the required fee, resulting in a lack of entertainment, which is a clear violation of the constitution and human rights, the notice read.

The notice also said, "The quality of programme of TV channels in Bangladesh is not pleasing. As a result, most people in the country enjoy entertainment on foreign channels."

The people, especially the children, are unable to watch cartoons, women cannot watch cooking programmes and men are unable to watch news, sports and reality shows, the notice said.

On Friday, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told the journalists that the government did not shut any foreign TV channel as Bangladesh's sky is open.

The agents of foreign channels and operators have stopped broadcast as they failed to air advertisement-free programmes or clean feed. There's no restriction on broadcasting foreign channels that are giving 'clean feed', he said.











