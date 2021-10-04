Video
Monday, 4 October, 2021
Front Page

Explosion  at Jhenidah Court kills worker

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Fire Service men rescue the injured after the deadly gas cylinder explosion at the store room of Jhenidah Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO: OBSERVER

JHENIDAH, Oct 3: A welding worker Shafiqul Islam, 16, was killed in a horrific explosion of the gas cylinder at the store room of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Jhenidah on Sunday.
In the incident, three more workers were injured in the explosion while doing welding works on Jhenidah court premises at around 1:30pm on Sunday.
Shafiqul Islam was identified as son of Basir Uddin of Uttorcustosgra village in Jhenidah Sadar.
Superintendent of Police of Jhenaidah Muntasirul Islam told this correspondent that the explosion took place on Sunday afternoon while they were doing welding works. The gas cylinder connected to welding machine exploded with a huge sound and a panic gripped the people as smoke spread in the area.
Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Md Sohail Rana said the members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued four wounded workers and sent them to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The duty doctors declared one Shafiqul dead. The rests are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Public Prosecutor (PP) Ismail Hossain of Jhenaidah Court said, "Suddenly, have heard a loud noise at the store room. We saw four wounded workers lying on the ground and the store room completely destroyed."
"Many were heard screaming inside the room after the explosion. Fire Service was called and they rescued the wounded," he said and added workers were carrying out renovation work inside the store room for the last few days.  
Local Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, officials of district administration visited the spot after the incident.
It's apprehended that 'the explosion may have been caused by some kind of cleaning machine' used in the work by the labourers.


