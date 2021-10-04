JMB’s ‘Boma Mizan’ gets death, Jabed life term



Boma Mizan

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced Jahidul IslamSumon alias Boma Mizan, a bomb maker of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), to death over a suicide bomb attack on the Chattogram Court Building premises in 2005. The other accused in the case, JMB Chattogram Division Commander Jabed Iqbal aka Mohammad, was sentenced to life term imprisonment by Chattogram Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.During pronouncement of the verdict, Jabed Iqbal was in the dock, while 'Boma Mizan' is currently serving a 29-year prison sentence in India, said Monoranjan Das, the Public Prosecutor at the tribunal. Abdul Halim, Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge of Chattogram, handed down the verdict at around 11:00am.Earlier on September 21, the court fixed the date for the verdict after a hearing between the state and the defendant.A JMB militant blasted abomb tied to his leg near the police checkpoint at the Chattogram court building on Nov 29, 2005. The militant, police constable Rajeeb Barua and footballer Shahabuddin, also a litigant in a separate case, were killed in the blast, while 16 others were injured.Following the attack, two cases -- one for murder and another under Explosives Act were filed with Kotwali Police Station.The then Inspector of Detectives of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Hla Ching Pru submitted the charge sheet before the court on May 18, 2006, accusing five JMB leaders in the murder case.The court took the charges into cognisance on Apr 16, 2007.Thirty-two prosecution witnesses out of 77 gave their statements before the court.Other accused - JMB chief Shaikh Abdur Rahman, second-in-commandSiddiqur Rahman alias Bangla Bhai and JMB military commander AtaurRahman Sunny were hanged in another case, and so, their names were left out from the case.'Boma Mizan' and Jabed were arrested in connection with the case, but militants ambushed a police prison van in Mymensingh and escaped with Mizan on Feb 13 in 2014.Afterwards, Mizan fled to India, where he established a JMB group to renew his militant activity. In October 2014 he made headlines following a blast in West Bengal's Bardhaman.He was later arrested in India's Bengaluru in August 2018.On February 10 of this year, an Indian court sentenced Mizan to 29 years in prison over the Bardhaman blast.It is speculated that Mizan got training in bomb making by the notorious Nasrullah, a member of Pakistani militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in early 2000s.After training at a Lashkar camp in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, Mizan made contacts with other bomb makers from militant organisations across India and he gained the nickname 'Boma Mizan'.