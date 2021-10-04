Covid-19 kills 18 more; positivity rate drops to 2.90pc in 24 hrs

The country recorded coronavirus positivity rate below 3 per cent for the first time in more than seven months. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) found 2.90 per cent infections after testing 21,246 samples across the country in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday.

During the time 18 more patients died due to coronavirus. The death tally stands 27,573. Some 617 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,557,964.

Besides, 1,112 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.48 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,518,754, according to a press release issued by DGHS.

The country logged positivity rate of 3.41 per cent in the last week while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent.

Among the deaths, seven each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and two each died in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions. All 18 of them died at different hospitals across the country.

Among the 18 deceased, nine were men and nine were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,692 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,881 were women.

Around 33.66 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.03 million have taken both doses.

However, Prof Md Nazmul Islam, spokesman and director of Department of Disease Control of DGHS said that nowadays coronavirus situation in the country is soothing and stable. At the same time, he warned that there is no reason for satisfaction. For this, he urged everyone to follow the hygiene rules.

He made the remarks in the daily virtual health bulletin on Sunday about the Corona situation.















