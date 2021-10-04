Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon on Sunday said a total of 110 incidents of stoning on running trains had been reported till September this year.

While talking at a press conference at Rail Bhaban in the city he said twenty nine people suffered injuries while 103 windowpanes of different train bogies were damaged due to throwing stones at trains.

"We want relief from this problem and are working in a coordinated way to prevent it. Already the government has identified the

spots where stoning incidents occur frequently," the minister added.

According to the minister, the spots are Pahartoli, Sitakunda-Barabkunda in Chatogram district, Fazilpur-Kalidah in Feni district, Narsingdi, Jinardi and Ghorashal in Narsingdi district under railway east zone, Chuadanga outer in Chuadanga district, Abdulpur Railway Station in Natore district, Shaheed S Mansur Ali Railway Station, Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station in Sirajganj district, Muladuli Railway Station in Pabna district, Kismat-Ruhia of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh district, Changura Railway Station in Pabna district, Bhelurpur Railway Station in Bogura district, Bamandanga Railway Station in Gaibandha district, Akkelpur Railway Station in Joypurhat district, Ullapara Railway Station and Salp Railway Station, Jamtoil Railway Station in Sirajganj district, Baral Bridge in Pabna district and Phultala Railway Station in Khulna district under the west zone.

Nurul Islam Sujon said, "Incidents of stoning at moving trains have increased in recent time that left many people including railway staff, guards and passengers injured. Even some people lost their eyes while some died."

"Already the government has taken some steps to prevent such incidents and it will take legal action against those involved in the incidents," he added.

The minister also sought media cooperation to create awareness to prevent stones throwing at running trains.







