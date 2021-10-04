Video
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 333
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday said that if the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) runs against the businessmen then how the development of the country would continue.
A virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar made this comment while hearing on a petition filed by Md Khalil Ullah Azad Milton, a former Jubo League leader of Dinajpur, seeking bail in a case filed against him over money laundering worth Tk 36 crore.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the virtual hearing.
Addressing the ACC lawyer, the HC said, "If you run against the businessmen, then how will happen the development of the country? Catch them those who are sending money through money laundering to Malaysia, America and Canada."
However, the HC bench granted eight weeks bail to Khalil Ullah Azad Milton in the money laundering case on condition that he would have to surrender his passport and he would not      the country.
Khalil Ullah Azad Milton was assistant secretary of Dinajpur Jubo League, a youth wing of Awami League, and son of Mohammad Habibullah of Hossainpur village in Khansama upazila.
Rokanuzzaman, sub-inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department of police of Dinajpur recently filed a case against Khalil Ullah accusing him with the money laundering.
Earlier, on November 20 last year, police arrested Khalil Ullah from Mohammadpur area in Dhaka for allegedly taking away Tk 7 lakh from two people, assuring them of giving a lease of local sand quarry.


