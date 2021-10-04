Video
PM addresses press today

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 385
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference today (Monday) afternoon on the outcome of her recent visit to the United States for joining the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu, Assistant Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, told the Daily Observer, "The Prime Minister will attend the press conference at 4:00pm on Monday. The press conference will be held virtually and the Prime Minister will be connected with journalists from her official residence Ganabhaban end."
"At the same time,     journalists can attend her through videoconferencing from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) end. However, some senior journalists will attend the press conference at Ganabhaban," he added.
Sheikh Hasina returned home on Friday last from Washington, wrapping up her two-week foreign trip.
On September 17, the Prime Minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Finland.


