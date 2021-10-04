Indian drug dealer jumps to his death in Padma

An Indian drug dealer died, after he jumped into the Padma River with handcuffs to flee from the custody of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members in Rajshahi.

The Indian drug dealer Bharat drowned in Rajshahi Trimohoni area around 2:00am on Saturday (October 2nd). Bharat's body was found in Trimohoni area around 6:00am on Sunday.

Bharat was a resident of India's Chakrajapur West Colony village of Raninagar police station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Katakhali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Siddiqur Rahman told the media that Bharat was a drug dealer. On Saturday night, he entered Bangladesh with 100 bottles of Phensidyl. He was then caught by the BGB members in Padmar Char border outpost No. 10.

Siddiqur Rahman said after arresting Bharat, BGB members were bringing him on a boat. He drowned, as he jumped into the river to escape. He was on handcuffs.

The BGB informed the police after recovering the body on Sunday morning. The BGB also filed an unnatural death case.