Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:11 PM
BRTA to issue driving licence soon

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will start issuing driving licences again from October 11. At the beginning, 12 lakh 45 thousand stuck driving licences will be given. BRTA and Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) under the Army are taking necessary preparations in this regard.
The old cards to be printed from October 10, will expedite the distribution of licences from the next day, according to BRTA sources.
Mahbub-e-Rabbani, director of BRTA's Road Safety Division, said, "Smart card printing will start soon. BMTF has taken this initiative. Within six months of the start of the printing of smart card driving licences, the company will complete the work of issuing 12 lakh 45 thousand stuck driving licences."
It is learned that the supply of BRTA driving license has been stopped for almost two years. About 12 lakh drivers did not get driving license even after passing the written, oral and practical exams.
Drivers are using interim receipts as temporary licences to drive motor vehicles. They have been harassed on the road.
According to BRTA sources, the smart driving license of Madras Security Printers was supposed to be issued from December 31 last year. But due to the pandemic, the authorities stopped taking fingerprints. Due to this, the company extended the time in two phases.
At present, fingerprints of an average of about one thousand applicants are being taken every working day at the enrollment station of Madras Security Printers located at Pallabi in the capital. Under the agreement, the company will issue 4 million smart card driving licences in five years.



