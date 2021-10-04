No more game over election to be allowed: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said their party together with people will no longer allow any game to be played in the name of a national election in Bangladesh.

"You (govt) have constituted a subservient election commission which carries out your orders. You're planning to hold such an election where voters won't go to polling stations and you'll cast the votes through EVMs. People won't allow such an election anymore," he said.

Speaking at a discussion programme, the BNP leader said their party definitely wants a genuine election to get the responsibility of running the state with the love of people. "But I would like to say it clearly that the people of this country will no longer allow any game to be played in the name of an election."

Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking its 42nd founding anniversary.

Fakhrul said Bangladesh was liberated with a dream of establishing democracy and a free society, but Awami League has established a 'one-party rule' by obliterating democracy. "Now there's no democracy, election, accountability and law and order in the country. We didn't want such a country."

"They usurped power stuffing ballots the night before the voting day using the state machinery. So, our responsibility is to oust the regime as the country's independence and sovereignty and people's lives and assets are not safe in its hands.









