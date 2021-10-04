Video
Monday, 4 October, 2021
Sept remittance $1.72b, drops by $15m from Aug

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 306
Shamsul Huda

In September of this year, the country's inward remittance stands at US$1.72 billion, which is $15 million less than the previous month.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) the remittance in August was $1.87 billion and in July it was $1.81 billion.
In September of 2020, the remittance was $2.15 billion but during the same month in the current year it dropped by $43 million.
Bangladesh received its highest of $24.77 billion remittance in the 2020-21 fiscal year (FY), which is 10 per cent higher than the FY 2019-20. In FY 2018-19 the remittance was $16.4 billion.
From July 1, 2019, the government started giving two percent incentive on remittances sent by expatriates. In other words, if an expatriate sends Tk 100, he gets a total of Tk 102 by adding Tk 2. Besides, an additional one per cent was offered for Eid and various festivals through different banks and mobile banking with the incentive of the government. For these reasons, Bangladeshi expatriates living abroad are encouraged to send remittances through legal channels.
At the time most of the remittances came through Islami Bank. Others channels include Dutch-Bangla Bank, Agrani Bank, Sonali Bank and Pubali Bank. Most of these remittances came mainly from 10 countries -- Saudi Arabia, United States, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain and Singapore.
Experts blame the global pandemic of Covid-19 as the reason for the steady decline in remittances in the first three months of the current FY.
In this regard, the former governor of Bangladesh Bank Saleh Uddin Ahmed told the Daily Observer that economic activities in many sectors came to a standstill in the last FY as coronavirus took a terrible form that time.
Then many companies and industrial, units closed down. Many companies terminated a portion of their employees and lowered salaries of others. That is why many expatriates may have brought a lot of money at once as their employers paid off their dues during termination, which increased the amount last year but this year it is declining.
However, expatriates are expected to increase sending remittances again in the near future as many workers have re-joined their work and everything is becoming normal, he said.


