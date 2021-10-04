Video
Home Back Page

Working Against Party Interest

AL show cause Gazipur city Mayor Jahangir

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday issued a show cause notice on the incumbent Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Mohammad Jahangir Alam over his controversial remarks regarding the role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the number of martyred freedom fighters during the country's great Liberation War.
The notice asked him to inform the party within 15 working days as to why no action would be taken against him for 'activities against the interests of the party and breaching of organizational discipline.'
On Sunday, the party's office secretary Biplob Barua confirmed the matter to the media.
The show cause, undersigned by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, was issued and he has been asked to submit his explanation within 15 days, said Biplob Barua.
In the audio that was spread through social media a week ago where it could be heard that Jahangir Alam, also the general secretary of Gazipur city AL, was making comments on three million martyrs of the Liberation War and on the role Bangabandhu. It is said that the comment was made by Mayor Jahangir Alam in the audio.
Amid protests from party men, Mayor Jahangir termed the audio content as false and fabricated.
While contacted Jahangir Alam told the Daily Observer, "Vested quarters released an edited video of mine plotting against me, which has gone viral on the social media, some even published it on a few media outlets."
Regarding show cause notice he said, "Central Awami League wanted to know the matter from me. I will reply to the notice on time."










