Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of  Infantry



Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed being adorned with the rank badge of Colonel of the Regiment of the Infantry Regiment of the Bangladesh Army at Shaheed Colonel Anis Parade Ground of Rajshahi Cantonment on Sunday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has been adorned with "Sixth Colonel of the Regiment" of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR), raised in 2001 as the second combat regiment after the East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army.

The traditional reception program was held at the Shahid Colonel Anis parade ground at Rajshahi Cantonment on Sunday.

The senior superintendent of BIR and the senior master warrant officer adorned the army chief with the rank badge of "Colonel of the Regiment", said a release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

A smart contingent of armed guards gave a guard of honour to Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed on the occasion. The army chief delivered an address at the function and then he placed a floral wreath at 'Bir Gaurab', a memorial monument constructed to the memory of martyred heroes of Bangladesh Infantry regiment during the War of Independence.

Later, the army chief addressed the 16th Annual Captain Conference of the Infantry Regiment and gave directions to all the captains who joined the programme. Senior military officials of the Army Headquarters and local formations were also present at the event. -BSS







The army chief has also served as director-general of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BISS).