Daily Observer’s reporter’s father dies

Hathazari Press Club, Journalists Association, Journalists Union, Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad, Upazila Janmashtami Udjapan Parishad have expressed deep grief over his death in separate statements. The leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and wished peace to the departed soul. CHATTOGRAM, October 03: Prominent businessman Arun Chandra Nath, 75 father of Ujjal Nath, Upazila correspondent of the Daily Observer Hathazari is no more. He passed away at his home on Saturday afternoon.He was suffering from various complex diseases for a long time.He was one of the founders of Chandrapur (Amich) Nath Sangha and involved in various social welfare and development works including the advisors of the local Gita Sangha and Katirhat Business Association.Death of dedicated social worker Arun Chandra Nath has cast a shadow of mourning over the area.Hathazari Press Club, Journalists Association, Journalists Union, Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad, Upazila Janmashtami Udjapan Parishad have expressed deep grief over his death in separate statements. The leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and wished peace to the departed soul.