Teen gangs to be reined in: Rab DG

Teen gang culture will be brought under control by any means necessary to save the young generation, Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said Saturday.

Stopping the misuse of social media must be prevented as part of the overall strategy for this. "The law enforcement agencies are always vigilant to control juvenile delinquency and the people who are getting involved in gang culture through social media."

He was delivering remarks as a privileged guest at a debate competition on the "growing teen gang culture" in the city Saturday.

Debate for Democracy organised the programme with its chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury in the chair.

Al-Mamun also said, "Earlier, some of our challenges were militancy, piracy and domination of robbers in the forests."

However, militancy has now been suppressed, pirates and forest robbers surrendered and returned to mainstream society.

"Now, we need to bring the teenagers, involved in gang culture, back to a healthy social life," he said.







