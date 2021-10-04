Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Teen gangs to be reined in: Rab DG

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 319

Teen gang culture will be brought under control by any means necessary to save the young generation, Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said Saturday.
 Stopping the misuse of social media must be prevented as part of the overall strategy for this. "The law enforcement agencies are always vigilant to control juvenile delinquency and the people who are getting involved in gang culture through social media."
 He was delivering remarks as a privileged guest at a debate competition on the "growing teen gang culture" in the city Saturday.
 Debate for Democracy organised the programme with its chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury in the chair.
 Al-Mamun also said, "Earlier, some of our challenges were militancy, piracy and domination of robbers in the forests."
 However, militancy has now been suppressed, pirates and forest robbers surrendered and returned to mainstream society.
 "Now, we need to bring the teenagers, involved in gang culture, back to a healthy social life," he said.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daily Observer’s reporter’s father dies
Teen gangs to be reined in: Rab DG
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
Two injured in Dhaka building fire
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
Dog neutering campaign at JU


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft