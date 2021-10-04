Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 349

Bangladesh should urgently create a new ministry to lead and oversee coordinated efforts in unlocking the full potentials of the blue economy ranging from sustainable development of marine fisheries to sea and coastal tourism, experts working on this field said.
They suggested formation of a separate ministry on blue economy noting that the existing Blue Economy Cell under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division has failed to make any breakthrough to exploit the potentials in the Bay of Bengal.
In interviews with UNB over the past week, the experts observed that the government has taken various measures aimed at exploiting the vast marine resources since settling the maritime boundary disputes with neighbouring India and Myanmar nearly a decade ago
But these have mostly been related to fishing, establishing disciplines in different universities, marine institutes and academes and formulating different laws in this field, according to experts from different universities.
There is still no adequate allocation for research, no attention to develop the value chain and market of seaweed, no visible initiative to assess the stocks of non-living marine resources including mineral resources, they said.
Dr Md Kawser Ahmed, Professor of Oceanography Department in Dhaka University, said a number of ministries and government agencies are currently related to the blue economy, but they are working in scattered ways.
"A coordinated initiative is needed to tap the full potentials of blue economy. So, it is essential to form a separate ministry like Ministry of Ocean Affairs," he suggested.
"We can add 3-4 per cent to our existing GDP growth, if we are able to ensure the optimum exploitation of blue economy," he estimates.
Referring to the establishment of marine-related disciplines in different universities, Prof Kawser said there is no enough fund and technology for research which are the main barriers to create skilled manpower in this sector.
Alongside the traditional fishing, Bangladesh needs to pay attention to commercial production of tuna, other high-valued fish and seaweed, he mentions.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daily Observer’s reporter’s father dies
Teen gangs to be reined in: Rab DG
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
Two injured in Dhaka building fire
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
Dog neutering campaign at JU


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft