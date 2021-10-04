Video
PSG slump to first Ligue 1 defeat at Rennes

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

PARIS, OCT 3: Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday after losing 2-0 at Rennes, putting an end to their perfect start following eight consecutive wins.
Lionel Messi smacked the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half at Roazhon Park and Gaetan Laborde volleyed Rennes ahead just before the break with his league-best sixth goal this term.
Flavien Tait struck less than 20 seconds after half-time as Rennes doubled their lead with Kylian Mbappe seeing a goal ruled out for offside as PSG lost in the league for the first time since April.
Messi lined up alongside Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria for just the second match, making only his second league start for PSG after missing two Ligue 1 games with a knee injury.
Gianluigi Donnarumma again got the nod ahead of Keylor Navas in goal, having kept a clean sheet midweek in PSG's Champions League win over Manchester City.
Looking to keep pace with the team that won its opening 14 games under Thomas Tuchel in 2018, PSG created a series of chances midway through the first half -- all of which went to waste.    -AFP


