Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sports News

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

Sports News

Sports News

"Shimul Sports Academy" has been launched as a new Sports organization at Dhalia Union of Feni. Prominent Industrialist, Social Worker and Ex-Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited A.K.M. Shaheed Reza Shimul patronizes the sports academy. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza Shimul, Patron of the Shimul Sports Academy, Shusen Chandra Shil, Chairman of Feni sadar Upazilla, Amir Hossain Bahar, General Secretary of Feni District Sports Association, Anowar Ahmed Munshi, Chairman of Dhalia Union Parishad along with respected persons from the locality and newly Registered Footballers of Shimul sports Academy were present. Md. Zahangir Alam, Headmaster of Dhalia High School presided over the inauguration ceremony while Master Mohiuddin conducted the program. Primarily 70 youngster has been resistered for Football who will be trained by two coach. Shimul Sports Academy will train the youngster for Cricket as well as other sports soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal's momentum halted by Brighton in stalemate
Klopp compares anti-vax movement to drink driving
Late Locatelli strike rescues Juventus derby victory
Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving
Suarez deepens Barcelona crisis, Koeman insists he will continue
PSG slump to first Ligue 1 defeat at Rennes
Ruturaj Gaikwad wins hearts, not match
Sports News


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft