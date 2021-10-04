Sports News

"Shimul Sports Academy" has been launched as a new Sports organization at Dhalia Union of Feni. Prominent Industrialist, Social Worker and Ex-Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited A.K.M. Shaheed Reza Shimul patronizes the sports academy. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza Shimul, Patron of the Shimul Sports Academy, Shusen Chandra Shil, Chairman of Feni sadar Upazilla, Amir Hossain Bahar, General Secretary of Feni District Sports Association, Anowar Ahmed Munshi, Chairman of Dhalia Union Parishad along with respected persons from the locality and newly Registered Footballers of Shimul sports Academy were present. Md. Zahangir Alam, Headmaster of Dhalia High School presided over the inauguration ceremony while Master Mohiuddin conducted the program. Primarily 70 youngster has been resistered for Football who will be trained by two coach. Shimul Sports Academy will train the youngster for Cricket as well as other sports soon.