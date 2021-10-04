Video
2021 SAFF Championship

Bangladesh, India lock horns today

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras talking to media at a press meet in the presence of skipper Jamal Bhuiyan on Sunday. photo: BFF

The national teams of Bangladesh and India are engaging in a match of 2021 SAFF Championship today (Monday) at 5:00 pm (BST) at Galolhu Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male in the Maldives.
While Bangladesh had a good start in the event with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka on Friday, the opponent is just starting the event with the match today.
Bangladesh is a one-time champion of the Championship as the team had clinched the trophy of 2003 SAFF Championship while India is a seven-time champion winning the trophies of 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2015.
So far, the two opponents faced each other eight times in SAFF Championship and India won five times while two matches were finished in a tie. The only match Bangladesh won against the rival was in the 2003 SAFF Championship where Bangladesh defeated India by 2-1 in the semi-final.
When Bangladesh has the confidence after winning the first match, India will try to be inspired by the stories of clinching seven trophies in previous editions.
India is ranked 107th in the recent FIFA world ranking while Bangladesh is 189th. Despite that fact, Bangladesh coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras had a good feeling that the boys would do well if they be able to utilise the chances.
Bangladesh boys had their practice at Henveiru Training Pitch from 4:30 to 6:00 pm on Sunday. Defender Rezaul Karim was still absent from the practice session due to illness.
Despite whatever the fans are thinking, booters of none of the teams are taking their opponents lightly.
India skipper Sunil Chhetri said, "To us, each of the matches is equally important. We will have to give our cent per cent in the matches and none of these matches will be easy.


