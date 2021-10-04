Bavuma gets ready to lead at T20 WC

Temba Bavuma is on track to leading South Africa at the T20 World Cup later this month. Bavuma, who broke his thumb in Sri Lanka last month, is four weeks post-surgery and is back in the nets. He is expected to be fully fit for the team's first warm-up match, against Afghanistan on October 18.

"I started batting a bit yesterday just to feel it out," Bavuma said during the team's departure press conference. "According to the medical team, everything is still on schedule. I am quite happy with where it's at. It's obviously not 100% at the moment but I am building it up and everyone is happy with the progress thus far."

If all goes as planned, Bavuma will be ready, not only to lead South Africa in a major tournament for the first time, but to make his first appearance in a global event. The sense of occasion has not escaped him. "Looking at the position I am in, I acknowledge the responsibility when leaving South African shores and knowing what I am responsible for," he said. "And the thinking that when you come back from South Africa, things could be different; your life could be different.

"From a team point of view, it's excitement and the anxiety of experiencing something you haven't come across. But I think it's more excitement at the moment."

South Africa go into the tournament ranked fifth on the ICC charts and on the back of three successive T20I series wins, over West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. -Cricinfo



