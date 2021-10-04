Video
ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Tigers depart for Oman despite Cyclone Shaheen threat

All Tigers tested negative for Covid-19

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Team left the country on Sunday (October 3) night for Oman to take part in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14 this year.
Cyclone Shaheen in the Middle East created uncertainty of Tigers' departure in time since all the flights bound for Muscat Airport had been cancelled. All 21 members of Bangladesh cricket team however, were carried by Boeing 789 of Bangladesh Biman at 10:45pm (BST). The flight is presumed to be landed in Oman at 1:00am (BST) at Salalah Airport instead of Muscat Airport.
Cricketers of Bangladesh World Cup squad had undergone a Covid-19 test on Saturday, report of which came on Sunday and all of the Tigers were tested negative for Covid-19.
Bangladesh will have one-day room quarantine in Muscat and will start practicing on October 5. The practice will continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9. In Dubai they will also have to stay in one-day quarantine before a day of practice on October 11.
They will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).
Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.
Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.
Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.
Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.


