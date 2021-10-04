Stop taking multiple job exams at once

Dear Sir

Unemployment is one of the biggest problems in the country. The number of unemployed is increasing day by day. Compared to other times, it has increased a lot during the Corona period. The number of suicides due to unemployment is also increasing day by day.



During the C-19 pandemic period, all job examinations were closed for a long time. But after a long time, the government authorities have resumed recruitment process. Problems arose because of multiple job exams are fixed on a same day, which is extremely frustrating for job seekers. Job seekers can take one or two exams a day. But why the seventeen job exams are dated in a same day? Multiple job exams in one day and Dhaka-centric job exams are both causing great frustration in the minds of job seekers. Due to the examination being held on the same day and due to the remote examination centre, many candidates are not able to sit for many examinations.



So, Authorities should take immediate action in this issue and coordination among the government authorities regarding the issue should be ensured.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Government College



