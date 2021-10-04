Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Stop taking multiple job exams at once

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
Unemployment is one of the biggest problems in the country. The number of unemployed is increasing day by day. Compared to other times, it has increased a lot during the Corona period. The number of suicides due to unemployment is also increasing day by day.

During the C-19 pandemic period, all job examinations were closed for a long time. But after a long time, the government authorities have resumed recruitment process. Problems arose because of multiple job exams are fixed on a same day, which is extremely frustrating for job seekers. Job seekers can take one or two exams a day. But why the seventeen job exams are dated in a same day? Multiple job exams in one day and Dhaka-centric job exams are both causing great frustration in the minds of job seekers. Due to the examination being held on the same day and due to the remote examination centre, many candidates are not able to sit for many examinations.

So, Authorities should take immediate action in this issue and coordination among the government authorities regarding the issue should be ensured.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Government College


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop taking multiple job exams at once
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Jamia Hamdard's status should be restored
Politics of points continued
Child labour must stop
Mismanagement and irregularities in e-commerce
Let the plight of teachers end
Is NATO in crisis?


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphin found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft