The surprising development has hurt the image, legacy and sentiments of the six decades old academic institution that has contributed immensely not only in the field of education but also beyond the boundaries, given its rich background. Hence, a look at the recent success of the Jamia Hamdard calls for an immediate need to rectify any negative perception about such a unique institution.



Only in 2020, a new chapter of pride scripted history in the journey of the Jamia Hamdard. Placed among top 25 universities of India, it bagged the first position in the field of Pharmacy while its medical college was ranked 22nd at NIRF in the country by the Government of India in a rare feat. What added another feather to the deemed-to-be university's cap was its achievement at the UPSC examination the same year. As many as 10 students who were trained by the Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.



Jamia Hamdard's status should be restored



His grandson, Hamid Ahmed, is the present Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard and also the CEO - Hamdard Laboratories India (Foods Div.). With vice chancellor Professor Mohammad Afshar Alam, his aim is to implement the NEP of the central government for the improvement in quality of education.



The great-grandfather of the present chancellor, Hakim Haafiz Abdul Majeed, had set up Hamdard Dawakhana, a Unani pharmacy in Old Delhi in 1906. His son, Hakeem Abdul Hameed carried forward his philosophy and objectives. In 1947, he planned to set up a complex of educational institutions which would concentrate on highlighting the contribution of Islam and Islamic culture to Indian civilization and development of Unani medicines for curing diseases.



For setting up a complex of research and educational institutions, Hakim Abdul Hameed purchased a piece of land in Tughlakabad area of South Delhi which was hardly inhabited in those times. He and his Muslim associates, established several institutions for teaching and research as given below. In 1962, Hakim Abdul Hameed built the Institute of History of Medicine and Medical Research with the object of promoting education and research in the history of medicine, besides appraising the principles of medicine.



In 1972, Hamdard College of Pharmacy was set up. But it was 1989 when the dream of Hakeem Abdul Hameed was accomplished as the Jamia Hamdard received 'Deemed to be University' status from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).



Over the last ten years, the Jamia Hamdard rapidly emerged as an outstanding institution of higher learning with distinct and focused academic programmes under the IoE status. This includes graduate courses in Information Technology and Computer Applications and Post-graduate programmes in Information Technology, Computer Applications, Business Management, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy. The undergraduate programmes in Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy are being introduced from this year.



Jamia Hamdard wants to provide international quality higher education under the NEP which is expected to bring a sea change in academia. It also aims to undertake cutting-edge research in the fields of social, natural science and technology and particularly promote study of modern and traditional medicine systems, especially Unani-tibb. This will usher a holistic and integrated approach to healthcare and to meet societal education needs of underprivileged Indian communities.



Its mission of promoting the cause of higher education through modern styles of teaching and advanced research in the branches of knowledge of the Jamia Hamdard is likely to develop core-competence for and as may be in consonance with the emerging needs of India under the ambit of NEP.



Another plan of the Jamia Hamdard is to cooperate, collaborate and associate with national and international organisations and institutions in any part of the world which will have goals wholly or partly similar to it and under the provision of the UGC regulations.



Further, it wants to offer scope for higher education for excellence and innovations which may fit primarily at UG, PG and doctoral levels.



Regrettably, such a reputed university now faces exclusion from a coveted status, despite having a noble purpose and enormous contribution to society.



Dr Jasim Mohammad is a professor, Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai and former Media Advisor, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh







