Politics of points continued



Mizanur Rahman Shelley



"President Ayub's 'Civil War' speech coming in the wake of the announcement of the 'Six Point' programme, itself appeared to have sparked off a regular war--of a sort at least. It was a 'Civil War' all right in senses more than one. It was Civil because it was domestic, inter-party but heated intra-nation dialogue. It was civil, also, because there was no breach of peace. At its worst even it did not go beyond or below the plane of words--words spoken (speeches) words written, or printed (statements and press releases).



The war of words was fought on the national and on the provincial levels, between the party in power and its leader and the party which had authored and presented the 'Six Point' programme, the Awami League. There were also other political parties which while keeping clear of the 'extremism' of the 'Six Points' wanted to ride the 'Autonomists' bandwagon. Perhaps they felt,--they could eat the cake without quite having it.



The President of the Convention Muslim League and the country unleashed his cataract of attack on the Six-Point programme in words both strong and provocative. He suspected the hands of separatists working behind the ultra-autonomists movement. President Ayub Khan also dubbed it outright as a movement for secession. He cautioned that it might lead to 'Civil War' and 'the language of weapon' might start speaking.



The attack stirred strong resistance. The Awami Leaguers were quick to deny secessionist motives. They have been maintaining consistently--that they had been misunderstood or unfairly treated. Political parties like the Council Muslim Leaugue, the NAP and the NDF (a political party in all but name) resented as strongly as the Awami League, the President's statement warning the nation of 'Civil War'. They saw it as the ruler's unjust denouncement of the demands of East Pakistan for full regional autonomy.



In all their activities, they religiously avoided being considered as camp-followers of the Awami League's movement. They had their own wares to sell--the 'Seven Point' programme of Mr Ataur Rahman Khan (NDF), the Council Muslim League's programme demanding among other things of autonomy and removal of disparity, the shifting of the central capital to East Pakistan, the NAP's general, if vague, autonomy demand and so on and so forth.



On one point, however, they seemed to have been unanimous. They all disliked the ruling Pakistan Muslim League President's 'Civil War Speech'. The statement, speeches and observations of their leaders showed a common tendency. They thought that the rulers of Pakistan were determent to use all means to crush the autonomist movement.

Nevertheless, they could hardly think that within half-a-year President Ayub's words would prove true in a sense. The civil war (though of a vastly different kind) has started or at least has made its concrete if desultory initial appearance. The 'civil war' over the 'Six Point' Programme (remembering of course that it is war fought still with slogans, demonstrations, processions and at most simple blows, kicks and hand to hand combats) began in East Pakistan during August, 1966 of all places at the port-city of Chittagong.



The first round occurred at a public meeting organized by and for the NAP, the second and by far the more serious, when Mr Nurul Amin, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and leader of the NDF with other leaders went to Chittagong and addressed a meeting.



In both cases the more vigorous and also more youthful section of the supporters of Six Points demanded that the meetings resolve to extend support for the Six Points programme. This, neither Mr. Nurul Amin (as his party too) and far less the NAP leaders, were willing to do. They said so. They held out full support for the demand for provincial autonomy but would not, understandably, like to become one with six-pointers.



This was not the stuff that could either satisfy or pacify the spirited demonstrators who not only shouted slogans denouncing these leaders but somehow or other got engaged in scuffles and struggles which marred the meetings. At the same time all these contributed to the consolidation of a feeling of increasing polarization. It may not have been the kind of civil war President Ayub had in mind; it had already started with the promise to get worse, if attempts at negotiated settlement are not under taken while there is time."



(Mizanur Rahman Shelley writing as Rafiq Rahbar, Pakistan the Second Republic Politics and Parties, Dhaka: Concept publication, 1970, pages. 119-121)



Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".























