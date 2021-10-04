Child labour must stop

According to the National Labor Act, if children under the age of 14 are made to work, it is considered child labor. Child labour is an important and frightening problem in South Asia. Economic hardship is the first and foremost cause of child labor. Unable to pay for education and the inconvenience of the family forced a parent to employ his child. Boys are more likely to be employed in child labor than girls. The rate of child labor in rural areas (14 per cent) is almost three times higher than in urban areas (5 per cent).



According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF, the number of children in child labour worldwide has risen to 160 million, up from 8.4 million in the last four years. The number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 employed in child labor has increased significantly. That number of children is currently just over half of the total children employed in child labor worldwide.



The number of children between the ages of 5 and 17 engaged in hazardous work that could harm the health, safety and morals of children has increased by 6.5 million since 2016 to 79 million. Due to the Covid situation, an additional 9 million children worldwide are at risk of being employed before the end of 2022. If they are not covered by critical social security, the number could rise to 46 million.



The number of children already employed in child labor has multiplied due to the increased economic pressure of the family and the closure of schools in the Covid situation. As a result of the school being closed, they have to work for a longer period of time or in worse conditions. On the other hand, many more children may be forced to work in the worst forms of child labor due to loss of work or loss of income in high-risk families.



According to UNICEF, 70 percent (112 million) of children employed in child labour are engaged in agriculture. Of the rest, 20 percent (31.4 million) are engaged in the service sector and 10 percent (16.5 million) in the industrial sector. About 28 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 engaged in child labor and 35 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 14 are out of school. Boys of all ages are more likely to be employed in child labour than girls. The rate of child labour in rural areas (14 percent) is almost three times higher than in urban areas (5 percent).

There are several laws in Bangladesh to prevent child labour but their implementation is very low. The Minimum Wages Ordinance (1961) of the Child Labour Act states that minimum wages should be paid to all workers, including juveniles, and that it is illegal for employers to pay juvenile workers (under 18) the minimum wage set by the board under the ordinance. The Shops and Establishments Act (1965) prohibits the employment of children under the age of 12 in shops or commercial establishments. The law also stipulates working hours for persons under 18 years of age.



The Conventional Factories Act on Child Labor (1965) prohibits the employment of persons under the age of 14 in hazardous work and provides for the creation of a safe and healthy work environment for children and adolescents. Besides, this law has directed to create facilities for female workers in any factory to raise children below 6 years of age. The Child Act (1974) and the Children's Rules (1976) will protect the interests of the child during all such legal processes. The law calls for the creation of a separate juvenile court. It says that even if an adult and a juvenile offender commit the same crime jointly, they cannot be tried jointly.

The Mines Act (1923) states that the employment of persons under the age of 15 in any mine is prohibited and the employment of youths between the ages of 15 and 17 is regulated. The Child Employment Act (1938) states that children may not be employed in certain occupations of the railways and that children may not sell any goods in railway cars or buses or in areas under a port. The Child (Labour Commitment) Act (1933) has declared the contract of labour contract of a child under the age of 15 null and void.



Child labour has taken a terrible form in all countries of the world including Bangladesh. As a result of Corona's decline in family income and the closure of educational institutions, it has multiplied. The government needs to take various steps to overcome this.



Providing adequate social security for all including universal child facilities, increasing the cost of quality education and bringing all children back to school, including those who were out of school before Corona, Providing student allowances to indigent families and highlighting the need for adequate work for adults so that families do not have to resort to children to help increase family income are important points. The government and NGOs working with children need to play a multifaceted role in distributing free morning and lunch meals to every educational institution and returning children involved in child labour to educational institutions. Enforcing laws designed to prevent child labor will make it be possible to save the children. Today's children are the future of tomorrow.



The writer is a student, Joypurhat Government College











