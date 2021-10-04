Mismanagement and irregularities in e-commerce

Several e-commerce companies have signalled danger for the country's capital markets. Everything that has happened in Evali and e-Orange recently has been motivated by greed. These two e- commerce companies have embezzled thousands of crore of taka from customers by enticing them with glamorous advertisements and incredible offers. For example: buy one and get another for free. They want to give 100 Tk for 50Tk, how is that possible? What a glamorous offers! Moreover, these offers are not offered by foreign company like Alibaba and Amazon etc.



In the long run, the customers of our country fall prey to greed. Apart from Evali, there are several other ground-breaking business platforms in the country such as Dhamaka has taken 803 crore, SPC World 150 crore, Nirapad.com 6 crore, Chalantika 31 crore, Supam Products 50 crore, New Navana 30 crore and Q World Marketing 15 crore. Sirajganj Shop took 48 crore and Aladdin's lamp took 100 crore taka. Moreover, Ehsan Group, a Pirojpur-based multipurpose company, has reportedly swindled Tk 17,000 crore in one-time deposits and monthly instalments from ordinary people in the name of making high profits from Shariah-compliant interest-free investments.



Destiny launched its multi-level marketing (MLM) business in 2000 and raised Tk 4,117 crore by 2012. Did those who were deceived by investing money in 'Youth' and 'Destiny' 15 years ago get back their invested money? No, they didn't. But Destiny authorities signed an affidavit to pay the customers. But it is a matter of great regret that about 5 million customers of the country have been suffering for 10 to 15 years by keeping money in Youth and Destiny.



According to a report by the Ministry of Commerce, after reviewing the entire e-commerce sector after the Evali and e-Orange scam, it was found that the leaders of some companies have gone abroad with the money of investors. There are fears that some more organizations will close down in the future. As a result, the debts of a large number of buyers and suppliers will remain unpaid. Allegations of fraud and embezzlement have recently caused a stir among people by manipulating various e-commerce companies without delivering goods to millions of investors. To observe this uncomfortable situation, various organizations have continued to review and research the business structure of several e-commerce organizations.



Ministry of Commerce has recommended the Home Ministry to take action against money laundering under the guise of e-commerce. Billions of Tk are stuck with e-orange customers. Among them, 33 customers have invested crores of Tk and have approached the High Court seeking compensation for not getting the product. Among them, there are credit payers ranging from a maximum of Tk 7 million to a minimum of Tk 60,000. The investors have filed a writ petition on September 23. The application seeks to issue a rule on why the accused have failed/inactive in taking necessary steps to protect the interests of the aggrieved customers.



It is uncertain whether the customers of 12 e-commerce companies, including Evali, will get their money back. These companies have taken away Tk 3,444 crore from the customers. The Ministry of Commerce is not able to take any action against them under the existing laws. Besides, the Bangladesh Competition Commission is also not able to collect the dues. This institution is being run under civil law. Even after registration, the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies has not been able to take any action.



The e-commerce organizations are being operated only with trade license. So far a case has been filed against them under section 420. The clause is bailable. As a result, those arrested can be released on bail at any time. However, according to experts, action should be taken against fraudulent e-commerce businesses by amending the existing laws.



Skilled manpower needs to be increased to increase capacity through the use of new technologies. Digital commerce laws need to be enacted. Complaint management system will be introduced to get rid of any kind of harassment. In order to take action in the Digital Security Act, some amendments have to be made in the law. E-commerce companies need to be registered; business cannot be done without registration. Management authorities need to be up-to-date and research cells should be set up to monitor the market systems.



We must keep in mind that investments, whether large, medium or small, have and will continue to be risky in the market. In this case, just as there is a tendency for bankruptcy, there is also a tendency for dividends. This is a very sensitive place. However, e-commerce is the most promising sector in Bangladesh, where thousands of entrepreneurs are being created and millions of jobs are being created. At present, several lakh people, including women entrepreneurs, have joined the e-commerce business in the country. At the same time, it is playing an unprecedented role in women's empowerment and enriching the country's economy.



So this sector has to be protected officially. Entrepreneurs should be given the opportunity to do business in compliance with the general rules and regulations of e-commerce. In this digital age, business development and e-commerce in Bangladesh need to be made business-friendly in the light of integrated, sound planning and new policies to make them more acceptable to the commonalities. At present there are about 30,000 such institutions in the country. Of these, 10 to 12 have been charged.



Amendments to the existing Money Laundering and Digital Act are now needed to ensure the punishment of institutions accused of bankruptcy and fraud. Overall, e-commerce is not a bad thing. However, the government has decided to set up a separate regulatory body to ensure discipline and accountability in the e-commerce sector in the country. People have fallen into the trap because of not being able to control greed, their greed should be curbed. Most importantly, consumers also need to be made aware so that they can do business more cautiously in the e-commerce sector and beware of fraudulent businesses.



Md Azgar Ali is a researcher and columnist













