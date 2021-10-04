BTRC move commendable

We appreciate BTRC's recent move to block functioning of all unregistered mobile phone sets. According to a recent news report published in this daily, since the 1st of this month (October), operation of all unregistered phone sets would be closed as the NEIR (National Equipment Identity Register) 3 month long trial ended on 30th September.



It needs to be mentioned that a work on identifying illegal handsets by NEIR started on July 1 this year. The newly issued BTRC directive will require the customers of newly purchased mobile phone sets to follow some procedures to turn on their connections. Customers will be confirmed via a message if his or her set is valid or invalid while following these procedures.



However, this will not hurt consumer interest as the directive issued keeps the provision of holding sellers accountable in case of selling illegal mobile phones. Moreover, punitive measures have been stipulated in this regard if a seller does not return the illegally purchased phone and refund the buyer. The directive also provides legal assistance to the victim. In the case of possessing more than one hand set, the other set one will use to activate SIM must be registered in the same name. Any SIM registered under different name will not work in that set.



Reportedly, total number of handsets used in the country - till July 30 was 10837,359 of which 3146,113 are illegal sets. Undoubtedly, it is an eye-opener that our smart phone business is to a larger extent controlled by black marketers. These unscrupulous businessmen are importing handsets in the country every year through by evading tax - depriving the government yearly revenue between Tk 800 to Tk 1000 crore. The new BTRC directive, if implemented properly by leaving no legal loopholes, will certainly protect country's national interest.



Although the ban on illegally imported sets can lead to a significant price hike of foreign brand smart phones, we believe this will not hamper the growing demand of smart phones in the country. Buyers can procure locally manufactured phones at a cheaper price.



The latest BTRC move came at a time when mobile phone based crime is also on rise. Although mobile phone culture brought about a revolution in communication all over the world, misuse of it is also defeating the true purpose of its use. Through more convenient usability, it is adding new dimensions in criminal activities too. Methods of crime are fast changing with the ever evolving technology. And as these hand sets are relatively easy to steal, black markets are equally flourishing throughout the country based on stolen sets.



We believe the latest ban on unauthorized purchase and sales of stolen sets will help maintain both social and national security and contain slipshod and dubious practices in the country's mobile phone industry.