Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:08 PM
Home Countryside

Idol makers passing busy time in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Makers giving finishing touch to their idols at a puja mandap in Pirojpur. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Oct 3: Idol makers are passing busy time in the district ahead of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
 A total 557 mandaps are being prepared in seven upazilas of the  district.  A total of  278.500 tonnes of rice have been allocated for every mandap by the local administration as assistance.
Bimol Krishna Mandal,  president of the District Puja Udjapan Parishad, said from 12 October, the festival will begin.
So idol makers, festival organisers and others are working hard, he added .
Its General Secretary Gopal Bose said 125 mandaps are set up in Nazirpur Upazila,  65 in Pirojpur Sadar, 87 in Bhandaria, 118 in Nesarabad, 92 in  Mathbaria, 41 in  Kawkhali , and 29 in Indurkani Upazila.  
Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman said, all preparatory plan and measure have been taken for peaceful festival celebration of the festival in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain said, 500 kg rice for each mandap have been allocated like previous years.



