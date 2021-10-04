Video
4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Our Correspondents

Four people including an ethnic woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Rangpur, Natore, Sherpur and Noakhali, in three days.
GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shankar Chandra, 22, son of Krishna Roy, a resident of Uttar Khaleya Village under Khaleya Union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gangachara Model Police Station (PS) Al Mamun Chowdhury said Shankar was going to Paglapir Bazar from Khaleya Ganjipur Bazar in the morning riding by a motorcycle.
At that time, he fell on the road after losing his control over the steering of the bike while giving side to a van in Battala area on the Paglapir-Jaldhaka Road, which left him seriously injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, the SI added.
NATORE: The helper of a truck was killed and its driver injured in a road accident in the district town on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sohel, 21, a resident of the town.
The injured is truck driver Idris Ali, 30.
Local sources said A Rajshahi-bound truck hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in PTI Road Crossing area in the town, which left Sohel dead on the spot and truck driver Idris seriously injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Injured Idris Ali is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: An ethnic woman was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ballika Srang, 50, wife of Samrat Sangma, a resident of Hatipagar Village in the upazila. She worked as a labourer at Nakugaon Land Port under Nayabeel Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ballika was returning home from work in the afternoon. At that time, an auto-rickshaw hit her in Nakugaon Char Ali Bazar intersection area, leaving her critically injured.
Injured Ballika was rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
However, locals seized the auto-rickshaw but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari PS Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 46, a resident of Uttar Shullukia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle when the bike was overtaking the vehicle in Sonapur area in the evening. At that time, pillion rider Kamal fell on the road and soon after a truck ran over him, which left him dead on the spot.
Confirming the matter, superintendent of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam said police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.


