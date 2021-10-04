Video
Obituary

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Our Correspondents

Khademul Islam
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Khademul Islam, head teacher of Rayna Bharat Sarker Bari High School in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning. He was 51.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Rayna Bharat area in the upazila.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Poalshura Patpara Village in Gurudaspur Upazila at noon.
He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Momtaz Uddin
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Hazi Momtaz Uddin, former member of Char Falkon Union Parishad in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications on Saturday night. He was 90.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Patarihat Village in the upazila on Sunday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his five sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


