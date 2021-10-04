1,379 die of corona at SBMCH in 6 months

BARISHAL, Oct 3: In the corona ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the divisioin 1,379 people died of infection and with symotoms from March 17 to September 24.

Of them 422 were infected. During this time a total of 7,188 paients were admitted into the ward. The data have been orepared by director's office of the hospital in a report to the highest authority.

On September 25, lowest 33 patients were treated after last May. The rate of infection was 6.77 per cent. Five patients left the hospital after recovery while six ones were admitted with symptoms. A total of 177 swab samples were tested in RT PCR lab of SBMCH and 12 of them were found positive. The rate of positvty was 6.77. The RT PCR lab was set up on April 8. Since then the highest positivity was tested 73.94 per cent on July 5.

















