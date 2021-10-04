Indian truck driver dies at Hili

DINAJPUR, Oct 3: An Indian truck driver has died after he fell sick at Hili Land Port in the district on Sunday.

Deceased Prasenjit Basu, 30, was the son of Chitta Bosu, hailed from Shapanagr Village under South Dinajpur of India.

Hili Panam Port Security In-Charge Badal Chakrabarti said Prasenjit came to the port from India with a rice-laden truck on Thursday and fell sick on Saturday afternoon.

He was, later, admitted to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex.

Prasenjit breathed his last on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital, Badal said.

Khairul Basha Shamim, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS), said the body was kept at the PS.

The body would send to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy soon, the OC added.























