Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:07 PM
Home Countryside

Six more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondents

Six more people have died of the coronavirus in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) and Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in two days.
One person died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said the deceased was a woman, a resident of Kushtia District. She had been suffering with the virus symptoms and was undergoing treatment at the RMCH.
Some 80 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.
Earlier, four more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, three were from Naogaon and one from Rajshahi        districts.
Some 103 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
BARISHAL: One more person died of the coronavirus at SBMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, some 12 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours.
The hospital sources confirmed the information on Saturday.
A total 177 samples have been tested in the RT PCR lab of SBMCH in the last 24 hours where 12 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.77 per cent.
Currently, some 33 patients are undergoing treatment at SBMCH.


