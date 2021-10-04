Video
Monday, 4 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Young man drowns at Bhaluka

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 3: A man drowned in a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 18, son of Nazu Mia of Baromari Laxmipur Village in Durgapur Upazila of Netrakona. He worked in Tibet Factory, and lived in a rented house in Dakshin Habirbari area in Bhaluka Upazila of the district for work purpose.  
Local sources said Aminul along with some other youths went to bath in a pond in the area at around 2:30pm. At one stage, he went missing there.
Being informed, a team of divers from Bhaluka Fire Service Station rushed in, and recovered his body from the pond at around 5pm after a long search.
However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
Bhaluka Fire Service Station Officer Sadiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

