22-day ban on catching hilsa begins today

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Oct 3: In different estuaries of the Meghna River in Kamalnagr Upazila of the district, a 22-day ban on catching hilsa becomes effective from 12 am Sunday.

Under the ban order, all types of fishing, processing and transporting will remain suspended during the time counting from October 4 to 26.

Usually to facilitate hilsa breeding and preserve mother hilsa, the ban is imposed by the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

To implement the ban, all necessary preparations have been completed, DoF sources said.

Along with DoF, district and upazila administrations, union parishads, RAB, BGB, Coast Guard and Navy will take part in monitoring the ban.

Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer (Acting) Abdul Kuddus said, mother hilsa fishes lay the highest volume of eggs during the full moon; this ban time is counted as the full season for breeding; at that time, they reach Meghna coast to release eggs.

That is why, he added, the 22-day ban from October 4 to 25 has been imposed.

The fishing ban has been imposed across 100 kilometre (km) stretches ranging from Shatnal in Chandpur to Char Alexandar in Ramgoti Upazila of Laxmipur.

For violating ban, there is different types of punishment including at least one year of jail to two-year jail or a fine of Tk 5,000, or both, he maintained.

During the ban time, each fisher will get 20 kg rice under VGF programme.

President of Upazila Taskforce Committee of DoF and and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said, a 24-hour drive will continue in the restricted areas to make the ban a success.

An awareness campaign is being made through miking, banners hanged, and leaflets distributed in localities, he added.







