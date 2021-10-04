Taliban consolidates rule with rally

KOHDAMAN, Oct 3: Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally outside Kabul on Sunday, in a show of strength as they consolidate their rule of Afghanistan. No foreign government has yet recognised the Islamist former rebels' rule, but their hold on power within the country is all but unchallenged seven weeks after they took the capital.

Earlier protests against the Taliban's "interim government" -- many led by women -- have dwindled since a ban on unauthorised demonstrations, but Sunday's official victory gathering in Kohdaman township in the hilly outskirts of the capital was attended by 1,500 men and boys.

"This is the day we waited for," said Khalil Haqqani, the new minister for refugees who in 2011 was named as a designated terrorist by the United States with a $5 million bounty on his head. He is a prominent leader of the Haqqani militant network founded by his brother Jalaluddin.

"We have achieved our goal, but it requires protection," he said, with his rifle leaning against the lectern, boasting that the country has a "bright future" despite being shunned by international donors. "My advice to the world is that they leave Afghanistan to Afghanistan."

The United States, Europe and other powers that were major donors to the overthrown Afghan regime have warned they will not recognise the Taliban government, made up largely of hardliners and no women, unless it becomes more inclusive.

Afghanistan's neighbour Pakistan has urged the world to engage with the Taliban, while stopping short of itself recognising the new regime. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who will be in Islamabad next week, has pressed for an inclusive government in Kabul, and said Washington looks to "Pakistan to play a critical role in enabling that outcome."

Fifty days after the Sunni Pashtun terrorist force militarily occupied Kabul, there are no international takers for the Taliban with India putting the onus on the secrecy of Doha deal makers to take the first step towards recognition of the medieval Islamic regime. -AFP











