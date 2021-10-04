Video
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WELLINGTON, Oct 3: Air New Zealand is asking customers to get ready for international travel by getting vaccinated. From February 2022, the airline will require customers traveling anywhere on its international network to be fully vaccinated.
"We're getting ready to reconnect with the world and letting customers know what they need to do to be ready to take off when we can," said Air New Zealand's Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran on Sunday.
Air New Zealand's vaccination requirement will apply to all passengers aged 18 and older arriving or departing New Zealand on an Air New Zealand aircraft. Customers who are not vaccinated will be required to present proof that vaccination was not a viable option for them for medical reasons.
"Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel - many of the destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors. The quicker we get vaccinated, the sooner we can fly Kiwis to places like New York, Vancouver and Narita.
"We've been hearing from both customers and employees that this measure is important to them. It came through loud and clear in our recent consultation process with employees and we want to do everything we can to protect them. Mandating vaccination on our international flights will give both customers and employees the peace of mind that everyone onboard meets the same health requirements as they do," Foran said.
These requirements will sit alongside the measures the airline already has to keep New Zealand safe.    -Xinhua


