Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed its direct flights from Dhaka to Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Two flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate on Sunday and Thursday, said a press release.

Besides, the national flag carrier will resume its direct flight from Dhaka to Dubai from Monday and five flights will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it said.

The passengers can purchase their tickets from its office and travel agencies, the release added.







