Business Events

Former Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation and Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board AJM Nasir Uddin flanked by other guests inaugurating Nur Fashion House showroom at Moti Complex, Chowkbazar in the port city of Chaatogram on Sunday.Newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara De Oliveira Junior (left) meets Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam at a hotel in the port city of Chattogram late on Saturday. Day discussed possibilities of boosting existing trade and investment relations between the two countries.