

IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar

Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, director of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, as special guest.

Dr Muhammad Saifullah, a member of IBBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Md Nayer Azam, head of Chattogram North, presided over the programme, according to a press release. -UNB





Chattogram North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organised the webinar "Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations" recently.Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, director of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, as special guest.Dr Muhammad Saifullah, a member of IBBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md Nayer Azam, head of Chattogram North, presided over the programme, according to a press release. -UNB