Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

The birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on 18th October has been declared as "Sheikh Russel Day".
 To this end, the ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh has undertaken special activities.
The Department of Information & Communication Technology (DoICT) of the ICT Division organised a press conference titled "Inauguration of Sheikh Russel Website and Online Quiz Contest" on the occasion of "Sheikh Russel Day 2021" at BCC Auditorium, ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka on Sunday.
 Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of ICT Division was present as the chief guest at the programme, according to a press release.
 The press conference was presided over by N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary of the ICT Division and attended as special guests by 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' Secretary-General.
KM Shahidullah and the Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir. Besides, the Director-General and Additional Secretary of the DoICT A B M Arshad Hossain gave a welcome speech at the press briefing.
Recalling Sheikh Russel from the book written by Hon'ble Prime Minister and Bangabandhu, State Minister for ICT Division said:" We want to present to every child and youth in Bangladesh the true history of the Liberation War, the struggling life of Sheikh Russel and the tragic assassination of him".
Palak also said, "We are very happy and grateful that the Prime Minister has decided to declare 18th October every year as 'Sheikh Russel Day' as 'KA' class day in the Cabinet meeting held on 23rd August 2021."
"One of the purposes of this day is to showcase the life and childhood of Sheikh Russel to millions of children, adolescents and young people in our country," he said.
Later, the state minister outlined the programme of the day and officially launched the Sheikh Russel Website and online quiz contest.
Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the greatest Bengali nation of all time, was brutally murdered on 15 August 1975 along with the Father of the Nation and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib wife of Bangabandhu and others.
This brutal assassination of the infant Sheikh Russel has further tarnished the stigmatised black night of August 15, 1975.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payment platform eKpay simplifies haor people’s life
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers
Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business Events
IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar
India petrol, diesel prices at all-time high
Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest
Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphins found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft