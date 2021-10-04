Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest

The birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on 18th October has been declared as "Sheikh Russel Day".

To this end, the ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh has undertaken special activities.

The Department of Information & Communication Technology (DoICT) of the ICT Division organised a press conference titled "Inauguration of Sheikh Russel Website and Online Quiz Contest" on the occasion of "Sheikh Russel Day 2021" at BCC Auditorium, ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka on Sunday.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of ICT Division was present as the chief guest at the programme, according to a press release.

The press conference was presided over by N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary of the ICT Division and attended as special guests by 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' Secretary-General.

KM Shahidullah and the Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir. Besides, the Director-General and Additional Secretary of the DoICT A B M Arshad Hossain gave a welcome speech at the press briefing.

Recalling Sheikh Russel from the book written by Hon'ble Prime Minister and Bangabandhu, State Minister for ICT Division said:" We want to present to every child and youth in Bangladesh the true history of the Liberation War, the struggling life of Sheikh Russel and the tragic assassination of him".

Palak also said, "We are very happy and grateful that the Prime Minister has decided to declare 18th October every year as 'Sheikh Russel Day' as 'KA' class day in the Cabinet meeting held on 23rd August 2021."

"One of the purposes of this day is to showcase the life and childhood of Sheikh Russel to millions of children, adolescents and young people in our country," he said.

Later, the state minister outlined the programme of the day and officially launched the Sheikh Russel Website and online quiz contest.

Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the greatest Bengali nation of all time, was brutally murdered on 15 August 1975 along with the Father of the Nation and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib wife of Bangabandhu and others.

