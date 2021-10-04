Video
Home Business

Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to rise for fifth consecutive session on Sunday as the all three indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit new highs, while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also advanced further on the positive sentiments of the investors.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 27 points or 0.36 per cent 7,356-the highest since its inception nearly nine years back on January 27, 2013. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue-chip, also advanced 31.18 points to 2741 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 1.87 points to 1,593 at the close of the trading. The DSE30 Index was also launched on January 27, 2013, while the DSE Shariah-compliant Index was introduced on January 20, 2014.
Turnover on the DES however, declined to Tk 24.39 billion, down 2.58 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 25.02 billion and more than 57 per cent of traded issues saw the price fall as out of 376 issues traded, 216 closed lower, 109 higher and 51 issues remained unchanged.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the DSE turnover list for the three consecutive days with shares worth Tk 1.29 billion changing hands, closely followed by Beximco (Tk 1.14 billion), Orion Pharma (TK 1.09 billion), LankaBangla Finance (Tk 806 million) and Delta Life Insurance (Tk 578 million).
Fortune Shoes was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.17 per cent gain while eastern Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.97 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced 133 points to settle at 21,510 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 81 points to 12,917.
Of the issues traded, 177 declined, 118 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 20.87 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 790 million.


