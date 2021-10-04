Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daffodil Computers to produce laptop

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Desk

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP (standing among others in the rear row) attend a MoU signing ceremony between Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, in Dhaka recently.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP (standing among others in the rear row) attend a MoU signing ceremony between Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, in Dhaka recently.

Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to manufacture laptop.
Daffodil Group CEO Mohammad Nuruzzaman and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.
The MoU signing was attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP as the chief guest and special guest respectively.
According to the MoU Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL) has been allotted a plot of 0.96 acres of land in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park at Kaliakair, Gazipur for next 40 years. DCL will create employment for at least 1000 people by investing 30 million US dollars in this land. The company will assemble and manufacture Laptop, IT and electronics goods here.
NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, Jafar Ahmed Patwary, General Manager, Jahir Ahmed, Deputy General Manager, Md. Abdur Rob, AGM and Monir Hossain, Company Secretary of Daffodil Computers Limited were also present at the MoU Signing Ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payment platform eKpay simplifies haor people’s life
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers
Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business Events
IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar
India petrol, diesel prices at all-time high
Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest
Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphins found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft