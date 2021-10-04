Daffodil Computers to produce laptop



Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP (standing among others in the rear row) attend a MoU signing ceremony between Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, in Dhaka recently.

Daffodil Group CEO Mohammad Nuruzzaman and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

The MoU signing was attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

According to the MoU Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL) has been allotted a plot of 0.96 acres of land in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park at Kaliakair, Gazipur for next 40 years. DCL will create employment for at least 1000 people by investing 30 million US dollars in this land. The company will assemble and manufacture Laptop, IT and electronics goods here.

NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, Jafar Ahmed Patwary, General Manager, Jahir Ahmed, Deputy General Manager, Md. Abdur Rob, AGM and Monir Hossain, Company Secretary of Daffodil Computers Limited were also present at the MoU Signing Ceremony.





