Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Reliance sets up a subsidiary in UAE for trading oil

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Oct 3: Reliance Industries said on Saturday it had set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for trading in crude oil, petroleum, petrochemical products and agricultural commodities.
Reliance International Ltd (RINL), the new subsidiary, is yet to commence operations, the parent company said in an exchange filing, adding it had invested $1 million in the new business.
In its brief statement, Reliance Industries, which operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, gave no reasons for its decision to set up the new unit and its reasons to locate it in the UAE, though it is in line with it becoming more international in its focus.
It previously bought stakes in a number of overseas exploration and manufacturing assets, and in June it entered an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to build a multi-billion dollar chemical project in Ruwais, marking the group's first investment in a greenfield overseas project.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payment platform eKpay simplifies haor people’s life
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers
Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business Events
IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar
India petrol, diesel prices at all-time high
Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest
Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
Man drowns in river while fishing at Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphins found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft