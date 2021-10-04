Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ATCO for clean-feed broadcasting by foreign TV channels

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

The Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and Broadcast Journalists Center (BJC) welcomed the initiative of implementing ad-free (clean-feed) broadcasting of foreign TV channels, saying all should help the government in implementing the law.
"The clean-feed act is a 15-years old law. It was supposed to be implemented at anytime. Somehow the government has started implementing it now," ATCO Senior Vice President Mozammel Haque Babu told a virtual press conference on Saturday..
Noting that the act would ensure interests of all stakeholders through balancing between clean-feed and proper digitization, he said, "There is a win-win solution in the law though it might take some time. So, we should show our patience until that time".
It was, in fact, much needed to halt the overflow of foreign advertisements, Babu said, adding, "I agree with todays statement of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud regarding implementation of the clean-feed act".
The ATCO vice president said the government did not stop airing the clean-feed programmes of the foreign TV channels rather local operators have stopped the airing since they could not broadcasting clean-feed programmes.
There was, however, no need to create pressure stopping airing of all foreign TV channels, he said, the operators who air foreign TV channels here could sit with the government to discuss over the issue.
Mentioning that a faction of Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB)-Oikya Parishad - wanted to sit with the government for proper clean-feed and digitalization showing respect to the law.
Referring to COAB's demonstration, Babu said, the movement would bring no outcome rather "We should abide by the law".    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payment platform eKpay simplifies haor people’s life
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers
Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business Events
IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar
India petrol, diesel prices at all-time high
Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest
Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
One person died while fishing in Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphins found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft