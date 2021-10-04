Video
Monday, 4 October, 2021
Business

Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The leading digital services provider of the country, Robi, has launched an exclusive co-branded 4G smartphone named 'Maximus R1 Pro' with popular smartphone brand, Maximus.
The smartphone is priced at 9,949 taka and can be availed from robishop with three months EMI facility along-with 0% interest using specific bank credit cards. Interested customers can pre-book the smartphone from robishop and will get an exclusive Lenovo Bluetooth speakers, says a press release.
The new Maximus R1 Pro 4G device is packed with features and characteristics that makes it particularly appealing for the customers who are looking for a quality smartphone within budget.
Interested one can Pre Book this newly launched smartphone from robishop.com.bd from now and will get an exclusive lenovo Bluetooth speakers with pre book.
The 4G smartphone was launched recently at a programme at Robi Corporate Office. Robi's acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), M Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Shihab Ahmad, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Nobel, Cluster Market Director Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, Vice President, Digital Commerce & Alternative Channel, Shovan Chakraborty, Vice President and Head of Brands & Marketing Communication, A.T.M Shamim Uz Zaman and  were present on the occasion.
The Maximus R1 Pro smartphone comes up with a 6.517-inch large display with advanced cameras that can snap crisp and gorgeous photos. Supported by 13 MP+2 MP +2 MP triple rear cameras and 8MP front camera, the handset offers crystal clear HD photo experience.
Running on Android 11, the Robi-Maximus R1 has a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM which can be expanded up to 256 GB. It runs on an Octa-core with 1.6 GHz and has dual SIM capabilities. To top it up, the phone features both fingerprint and face unlock security options, which is rare at this price point.
Customers will get six-month long benefits with a total of 24 GB data and 600 mins talk-time by purchasing the smartphone. There are exclusive data and voice bundles available for purchase as well. The customers will get an array of exciting offers including free postpaid SIM coupons, free subscriptions to content and sports platforms of Robi like Binge, Splash etc. and free coins for subscribing to online games. Besides robishop the smartphone can be availed R-store and Robi walk-in centers.


